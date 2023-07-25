ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With high temperatures in the forecast, the City of Rochester declared a three-day Cool Sweep for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Rochester residents can cool off at Durand Eastman Beach, enjoy the air conditioning at the city’s libraries and R-Centers, or head to one of the city’s many public pools and spray parks.

A full ist is available below. You can check the latest forecast from News 8 by clicking here before you head out.

R-Centers (8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Adams, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter, 500 Carter St.

Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.

David F. Gantt, 700 North St.,

Trenton & Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

City Branch Libraries (visit https://roccitylibrary.org/location/ for individual location hours)

Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214

Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300

Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216

Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206

Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218

Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Ave., (585) 428-8220

Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202

Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212

Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208

Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204

Swimming Opportunities

Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., 12 noon to 8 p.m.

Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Spray Parks (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Spray Features (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)