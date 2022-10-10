ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, for the first time since officially recognizing the holiday.

The holiday recognizes the culture and history of Indigenous people in the United States. It has been celebrated in parts of the country since 1977.

To mark the occasion locally, a gathering was held at the Lake Riley Lodge in Cobbs Hill Park Monday. Those celebrating got together to participate in events, enjoy music, and see a Wampum belt made special for this day.

Rich Hamell made that belt, and explained what it is used for.

“The Wampum belt is often misunderstood because people say, ‘how do you wear them?’ Because of the term belt, but we don’t wear fan belts of conveyor belts,” Hamell said. “They’re a living document of the truth that was spoken over them when they were given.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined the celebration at Cobbs Hill Park to plant a white pine tree, a symbol of peace for the local Haudenosaunee people.

