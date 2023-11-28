ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester leaders announced Tuesday morning the rollout of a draft plan for the potential Downtown Rochester Business Improvement District.

Mayor Evans, County Executive Bello, and local business and non-profit leaders held a press conference to share details of the plan, which was approved last year.

The plan is expected to bring more business to Downtown Rochester by adding programs and services.

However, business owners in the area are concerned about the BID over the fear that rental prices for shops would increase and questioned why the BID wouldn’t expand the services to different districts as opposed to ones that already have them.

The BID was proposed to Rochester City Council back in July 2022, but this wasn’t the first time it was proposed — it was introduced in 2011 but was shot down. The City Council voted later that August to move forward with the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation to put together a plan.

According to the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation, there are thousands of BIDs in the US and over 100 in New York State.

The full draft can be read in the PDF file above.