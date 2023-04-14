ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than half a million dollars is being allocated from the City of Rochester over the next two years for people of color to have down payment assistance on housing and those wishing to start up their own businesses.

Those in minority ethnic groups ambitious to start their own business or buy a home in Rochester can find new support through the city to achieve this dream. The Office of Financial Empowerment is working to allocate over $550,000 to build back the city.

While overseeing Rochester’s Office of Financial Empowerment, Angela Rollins has dug up troubling statistics highlighting the city’s noticeable wage gap due to decades of systemic racism.

“The history of redlining —where certain neighborhoods that were majorly black and brown neighborhoods were excluded from federal housing programs— that was a huge disinvestment into our city,” Rollins said. “36 percent of African American homes in Rochester are living in poverty. 26 percent of Black families have a home vs. 45 percent of white families.”

To right past wrongs, the Office of Financial Empowerment is drawing up an application process to distribute this grant from Living Cities to bring new opportunities for home and business ownership to people of color in Rochester.

“This is really about building infrastructure to reinvest into our communities. So, we’re looking at developing incentives for families to purchase homes to do financial counseling, curriculum opportunities for business owners to get their ducks in a row,” Rollins said.

Rochester Native Greg Hopkins is the Board President of Multi-craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program — a Black-owned business teaching trade skills in construction. He describes the extensive systemic challenges he faced to grow this company.

“The bare entry of having opportunity to get those resources in non-existent,” Hopkins said. “So, the programs in which we created a lot of people have no clue about what it takes to get into certain fields.”

The Office of Financial Empowerment still offers other counseling and resources for other avenues you can take for pursuing homeownership and independent wealth.