ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is looking for a tenant to take some space at the William A. Johnson Port of Rochester building.

According to city officials, the space is located on the second floor of the building and is around 7,000 square feet. The space includes a restaurant and bar area, kitchen, and an outdoor patio — complete with a view of Lake Ontario and the Genesee River.

Mayor Evans says that they are looking for “food and beverage people” to dream something up for this space for visitors and residents.

“This location is in a class by itself with one-of-a-kind views of Lake Ontario and the Genesee River, so we want the food hall, restaurant, brew pub, or other food-related endeavor to match it,” Mayor Evans said.

Photo Gallery:

Those looking to become the tenant of this open space can view more details and the Request For Proposal on the City of Rochester’s website.