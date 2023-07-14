Mother of boy fatally struck on Thurston Road calls for changes to the street.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Following a plea by Ryan Grantham Junior’s mother Thursday night, one Rochester city councilwoman is promising to push for measures to make Thurston Road safer for pedestrians.

Farasa Brown told city council members how her 6-year-old boy was hit and killed by car last month and asked for changes on that stretch.

“That area is no longer just adults, that area has a lot of children now, when I’m sitting out there with my son, I sit out there almost every day, people are just zooming past, it doesn’t stop, the speed increases,” Brown said.

Thurston Road and all of the 19th Ward falls into the district of Councilwoman LaShay Harris, a Democrat.

A former paramedic, Harris says pedestrians are at risk not just on Thurston, but all over the city.

“Part of that it’s the the drivers, they’re not paying attention. Driving too fast. So anything that I can do to support our neighbors in the effort to make our community safer I will do,” Harris said.

To help, Harris said she’s going to take a petition that has already garnered 2,000 signatures and ask city council, Rochester Mayor Malik Evan’s office and Monroe County to add a stop light and elevated crosswalk to Thurston.

“I am so sorry to the family. I empathize and sympathize with their tragedy,” Harris said. “We cannot replace RJ or our little bear but what we can do is make sure this does not, or do everything we can minimize this happening to another family.”

Mayor Evans’ office says Evans, Assemblymember Demond Meeks and others toured that area recently and are fully on board with making changes and are trying to do so on an expedited timeline.

Mayor Evans’ office says City and County leaders, Council and neighborhood leaders have already been in communication regarding Thurston Road traffic measures since earlier this month.

The City says they are considering different options to prevent future incidents from occurring and are in correspondence with Monroe County DOT. The options up for consideration include the installation of a new traffic signal, new pedestrian crossing signs with rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, and a raised crosswalk/speed table, as well as a change in posted speed limit.