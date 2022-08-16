ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council voted Tuesday to confirm the appointment of RPD Chief David Smith.

It’s the first time in nearly two years the city has had a permanent chief.

Smith was officially confirmed in an 8-1 vote. Councilmember Stanley Martin was the lone “no” vote.

“My vote no today really has to do with what happened in 2020 with the Daniel Prude protests,” Martin said. “You were involved in the harm and violence done to citizens who were peacefully exercising their rights to protest.”

“Thank you for your service to the community,” Rochester City Council President Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr. said. “We understand that everyone has differing opinions on some of this stuff, but I know that the highest opportunity to serve the city of Rochester is the Chief, and so I want to thank you for your service.”

Chief Smith was sworn in as interim chief in October of 2021.