ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community volunteers gathered on the cold winter night Tuesday to spread a little Christmas cheer.

Under the holiday lights of the Liberty Pole in Rochester, carolers sang “Joy to the World” and other Christmas songs

The founder of United and Healing Through Hope organized the free community event as an extension of the ongoing “Stop the Violence” initiative.

“Too much death, violence, destruction and suffering,” said Clay Harris. “We want to try to stop it, to show some love and unity during the Christmas season.”

They served hamburgers, hotdogs, hot chocolate and coffee along with other treats to help take the bite out of the cold temperatures.