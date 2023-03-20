ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Cheektowaga man who traveled to Rochester to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty.

The US District Attorney’s Office says Mohammed Uddin sent sexually explicit texts to an undercover police officer who he thought was a 13-year-old girl. He then formed a plan to meet the child at her home in Rochester for sex.

Uddin traveled to what he believed to be the child’s house, where he was immediately taken into custody.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.