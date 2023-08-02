ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ready, set, go!

Have you ever been able to solve a Rubik’s Cube, or do you peel the stickers off to try to give the illusion?

Cube solver Livia Kleiner is all skill. At the Strong National Museum of Play on Wednesday, she was on full display.

“Cubing” for almost ten years, Kleiner says she got into the hobby when she got her first cube because her neighbor had one. She says it took off from there.

“I just thought it was cool,” Kleiner said. “My dad actually learned how to solve it, and I just had this competitiveness. I wanted to be faster than him, so I learned.”

Watching countless tutorials on YouTube, Kleiner says she learned how to become a faster solver, and learned about competitions.

“Once I went to my first competition, I just fell in love with it,” Kleiner said. “I’ve now been to over 130 competitions.”

With a record-solving time of under seven seconds, Kleiner has taken her skills to social media. With over 18,600 followers on Instagram and 60,300 subscribers on YouTube, she says this has allowed her to engage with people who have the same passion as her.

“I’ve always loved YouTube. I started watching cubing videos, and then started making my own,” Kleiner said. “It allows me to meet a lot of people. It pretty much helped me learn how to solve everything, and how to get faster.”

Kleiner says anyone can figure out how to solve a Rubik’s Cube — if they put the work in.

“It’s about the determination,” Kleiner said. “Most people, they just give up. You have to work your way through the steps and really put in the effort. But, anyone can learn.”

With multiple ways to solve the cube, Kleiner says those starting out should start with simpler methods and work their way up.