ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A celebration for life was held for 16-year-old Jakarah Lopez-Moore, a missing girl who was found dead near Vanguard Parkway.

The memorial service for the Rochester student began at 11 a.m. Friday morning at Miracle Valley Deliverance on North Street. The family of Lopez-Moore received assistance for the service, as the Church and Memories Funeral Home offered the services for free.

Lopez-Moore was reported missing after she hadn’t been seen since late August. She was last seen leaving her Weld Street home.

On October 14, police were alerted to a decomposing body found in the woods near Vanguard Pkwy. The body was later identified to be Lopez-Moore.

Police have yet to explain what the cause of death was, but they were able to confirm that this was a homicide. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.