ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester was ransacked twice in two weeks, according to police.

It happened on October 22 and again on Halloween night.

Food pantry administrator Maribeth Weed says during the first incident, a man broke a window to enter and stole laundry soap, shampoo, and other products people can’t purchase with SNAP benefits. He also allegedly stole diapers, 100 dollars worth of stamps, and bus tickets.

Weed says after the incident, the pantry replaced the window and installed a new alarm system, only for the same thing to happen again on Halloween night.

The man, accompanied by a woman, allegedly broke the new window, and stole their snowblower, batteries, more than 100 rolls of paper towels and other items they had replenished.

“You know, we serve five zip codes but we’ll serve anybody one time, generally two times,” Weed said. “We don’t turn anyone away. We don’t ask for income. Nobody wants to come here unless they have to, and nobody should feel bad about coming here so we’ve never asked those things.”

Weed says the community has shown its support for the pantry through donations. She also says a family who uses the pantry donated some of their goods back after hearing about the burglaries.