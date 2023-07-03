ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some residents had their cars damaged overnight into Monday weeks after several cars were broken into in the same area.

According to the Rochester Police Department, about 20 vehicles were damaged.

The damaged cars had their windows smashed as residents can be seen cleaning and vacuuming shards of glass out of their vehicles. Coverings were placed over the damaged windows.

On June 15, approximately 15 cars on Werner Pk were damaged as residents were left cleaning up the mess. This was discovered after Rochester police said that the East End Garage also had cars damaged and broken into.

Police say no arrests have been made regarding the recent incidents, and no arrests have been made in the prior incidents.

