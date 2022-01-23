Carjacking at gun point in Rochester

Rochester

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a carjacking Sunday night.

According to officials around 5:40 p.m. RPD officers were sent to Sheppler Street for an individual who had their car stolen at gunpoint.

Police say the crime occured on Lake Avenue and Stonewood Avenue where the victim was approached by a male with a gun. The victim was then ordered to drive his car to Sheppler Street where he was told to exit the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss