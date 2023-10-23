ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The driver of a Hyundai that rolled over after a crash involving a school bus in the area of Culver Road and Garson Avenue left the scene, according to first responders.

Rochester police said that the vehicle hit the bus and then rolled over. They added the driver, a teenage male, got out of the car and was bleeding from his face. He left the scene and he was not found.

First responders on the scene told News 8 that there were kids on the school bus, but no injuries were reported.

Car accident that involved a school bus, causing the car to roll over on Culver and Garson Ave intersection . waiting to get more info. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/RVoUwqeGmn — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 23, 2023

RPD is investigating the accident and is asking anyone with information to call 911.