WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — Two local men are scheduled to be sentenced Friday in connection to charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

James Mault of Brockport and Cody Mattice of Hilton each pleaded guilty in April to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer or employee.

Mattice and Mault have both pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain federal officers or employees, a felony. Sentencing set to take place Friday, July 15 at 1 pm. 6/6 — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) April 22, 2022

In doing so, they both received a plea agreement that could sentence them to between 37 and 46 months in prison. Prosecutors at the time also said each would have to pay $2,000 in restitution, but that amount might go up at sentencing.

Mault and Mattice are expected to be sentenced around 1 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

The pair admitted to marching on the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riot after arranging to meet each other in Washington. Mault said he witnessed Mattice spray a chemical spray at officers and then obtained his own can and discharged the spray towards officers. He said he helped another rioter obtain a separate can of chemical spray.

Dominic Pezzola of Rochester was also at the Capitol last year, the third local man caught up in a growing list of charges in relation to the riot. He faces the most serious offenses of all three after being charged with seditious conspiracy in June.

“The Conspiracy,” as alleged in the new court documents, is that Pezzola and others “did knowingly conspire…to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force.”