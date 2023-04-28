ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cameron Community Ministries celebrated its anniversary with a gala Friday night.

The non-profit —located in the Lyell-Otis neighborhood of Rochester— honored the underserved families and children they work with every day in the community.

“We are serving over 100 children now,” said CCM Executive Director Olivia Kassoum-Amadou. “We have plans for expansion coming in the summer. And so that’s our goal is to reach out. There are many children who need services, and I think the earlier that we’re able to provide those services, the outcomes will be better.”

News 8’s Natalie Kucko had the honor to emcee the gala.