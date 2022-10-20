ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — October is is National Breast Cancer Month, and Friday is National Mammography Day. Local Community partners are calling for strengthened resources for those impacted by breast cancer.

They gathered at the Breast Cancer Coalition, a not-for-profit that would offer those resources, which are part of proposed legislation authored by Congressman Joe Morelle. They would provide screening services for low-income patients, and increase benefits for individuals with metastatic breast cancer.

Officials with the coalition say these processes are often misunderstood — adding, the misconceptions could deter women from getting mammograms.

“I do sit across from a number of women who say, ‘but I had my mammogram every year and I still got breast cancer.’ Getting a mammogram doesn’t prevent it, but it is indisputable that the earlier we detect breast cancer the better the outcome,” said Holly Anderson, President and Executive Director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester.

New York State alone sees more than 16,000 diagnoses of invasive breast cancer each year.