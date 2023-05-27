ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This historic playoff run has brought a big boost in fans hyped for AHL Hockey again which has carried over into benefiting businesses.

It’s been almost 20 years since Blue Cross Arena has been geared up this late in May for a playoff hockey game and with it being a sold-out crowd, both fans and leaders of the Amerks organization believe this shows how special the team and this sport is to the Greater Rochester Area.

At the Exchange Sports Bar and Grill, fans who have been season ticket holders for years flocked in hours before the puck drop anticipating an exciting game.

“It’s just been a long time coming,” Rochester Amerks Season Ticket Holder Justin Bourbonnais said. “I think there’s a strong following of hockey around here, but we haven’t had much to be excited about in a long time so it’s just cool.”

“I really like to see this because the Sabres are my favorite team as well, so it looks like the Sabres could get better with Amerks coming up in their affiliate,” Rochester Amerks Fan Dylan Rippe said. “If the Amerks can keep doing well then hopefully those guys could be playing over in Buffalo next year.”

General Manager Aaron Kaufman expects tonight alone to bring in around $6,000 in sales for his bar and is taking an all-hands-on deck approach expecting to reach capacity serving fans.

AARON KAUFMAN: EXCHANGE SPORTS BAR AND GRILL GENERAL MANAGER

“It’s a ton of regulars that come every week and they all have their tables and usual servers they get it’s pretty much how it is every week,” Kaufman said. “New people are always welcomed obviously but the regular crowd is a huge part of our business, and we love that.”

The excitement and anticipation have carried over into the administrative staff who put on a block party with live music and food vendors right outside the arena for fans to tailgate. With tickets selling out several days in advance, they knew Game 3 of this series would be special.

“Our head coach has said many times it truly does make a difference for not only our team being at home but also making it a hard place to play for the opponent.” Vice President of Business Operations for Amerks Rob Minter said. “There’s no better feeling for me than being able to tell our coaching staff we’ve got a full barn tonight and it’s going to be fun and rocking. I think it helps them as they get prepared.”

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m., and News 8 will bring you fan reaction of the game along with our very own Carl Jones recapping the best plays and score tonight in our 11 p.m. newscast.