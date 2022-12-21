ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a large water main break, the City of Rochester has issued a boil water advisory for a large portion of the city, likely in effect until Saturday December 24.
All RCSD schools and buildings will be closed on Thursday, December 22 as a result of the water break, representatives said. School-related activities are also canceled, staff are not expected to report, and no transportation will be provided.
At around 5 p.m. Wednesday a water main broke in the area of West Main Street and Ford Street, on Favor Street. The break impacted water pressure, meaning untreated water and harmful microbes have a chance to enter the water supply.
Monroe County and New York State Departments of Health are warning residents to bring all water meant for the following tasks to a rolling boil, and boiling for one minute:
- Washing dishes
- Eating
- Brushing teeth
- Making ice
- Preparing food
Officials recommend boiling and cooling water before use, or purchasing bottled water certified for sale by the NY Department of Health. The advisory will be lifted when tests confirm any danger has passed.
As a result of the break, several homes are currently without water. The 36-inch water main was originally installed in 1899, and suffered an “extensive” break, officials said. At its peak, it was losing more than 35,000 gallons of water per minute.
As of 11 p.m. Ford Street stretching from W. Main Street to Atkinson Street will remain closed for an extended period of time as emergency crews work to repair the break, and drain water.
Affected Areas
- Genesee River to Flint Street
- Flint Street to Genesee Street
- Genesee Street to Arnett Boulevard
- Arnett Boulevard to Westfield Street
- Westfield Street to Chili Avenue
- Chili Avenue to Lee Road
- Lee Road to NYS Route 104
- NYS Route 104 to Genesee River
- Genesee River to Inner Loop
- Inner Loop to University Avenue
- University Avenue to North/South Goodman Street
- South Goodman Street to Linden Street
- Linden Street to Mount Hope Avenue
- Mount Hope Avenue to McLean Street
- McLean Street to Genesee River
The Rochester Police Department said they were called to the area shortly after flooding began for reports of a potential stranded car, but all drivers appeared to successfully avoid the area on their own.
While some homes have had their water turned back on as of 10 p.m. Wednesday others are still without.
Anyone still without water are encouraged to contact 311, so crews can determine the extent of remaining outages. The line will be open until midnight, and will open again at 7 a.m.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.