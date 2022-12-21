ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a large water main break, the City of Rochester has issued a boil water advisory for a large portion of the city, likely in effect until Saturday December 24.

All RCSD schools and buildings will be closed on Thursday, December 22 as a result of the water break, representatives said. School-related activities are also canceled, staff are not expected to report, and no transportation will be provided.

At around 5 p.m. Wednesday a water main broke in the area of West Main Street and Ford Street, on Favor Street. The break impacted water pressure, meaning untreated water and harmful microbes have a chance to enter the water supply.

Monroe County and New York State Departments of Health are warning residents to bring all water meant for the following tasks to a rolling boil, and boiling for one minute:

Washing dishes

Eating

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Preparing food

Officials recommend boiling and cooling water before use, or purchasing bottled water certified for sale by the NY Department of Health. The advisory will be lifted when tests confirm any danger has passed.

As a result of the break, several homes are currently without water. The 36-inch water main was originally installed in 1899, and suffered an “extensive” break, officials said. At its peak, it was losing more than 35,000 gallons of water per minute.

Flooding near the intersection of Troup Street and Ford Street at 7:30 p.m. on December 21 (News 8 WROC)

As of 11 p.m. Ford Street stretching from W. Main Street to Atkinson Street will remain closed for an extended period of time as emergency crews work to repair the break, and drain water.

Affected Areas

Businesses and residents in the above boundaries should adhere to the boil water advisory until further notice.

Genesee River to Flint Street

Flint Street to Genesee Street

Genesee Street to Arnett Boulevard

Arnett Boulevard to Westfield Street

Westfield Street to Chili Avenue

Chili Avenue to Lee Road

Lee Road to NYS Route 104

NYS Route 104 to Genesee River

Genesee River to Inner Loop

Inner Loop to University Avenue

University Avenue to North/South Goodman Street

South Goodman Street to Linden Street

Linden Street to Mount Hope Avenue

Mount Hope Avenue to McLean Street

McLean Street to Genesee River

The Rochester Police Department said they were called to the area shortly after flooding began for reports of a potential stranded car, but all drivers appeared to successfully avoid the area on their own.

While some homes have had their water turned back on as of 10 p.m. Wednesday others are still without.

Anyone still without water are encouraged to contact 311, so crews can determine the extent of remaining outages. The line will be open until midnight, and will open again at 7 a.m.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.