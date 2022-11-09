Rochester Mayor Malik Evans cut the ribbon on the improved Bronson Avenue playground in Rochester Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans cut the ribbon on the improved Bronson Avenue playground in Rochester Wednesday. Then he got right in on the action, enjoying the brand new full-sized basketball courts.

Alongside those courts, the new space is complete with new playsets with safety surfacing, an outdoor classroom with boulder seating, benches, and shade trees. There are also bike racks.

It’s all located behind the Phillis Wheatley Library, adjacent the Montgomery Neighborhood Center. Evans says it’s a perfect spot.

“It is so important that our young people have access to great outdoor spaces —great safe outdoor spaces— and can you think of a better place for this playground to be?”

According to City Officials, the design anticipates youth and family programming in partnership with the Montgomery Center and the Rochester Public Library.