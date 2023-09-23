ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police were called to the East End Garage in Rochester Saturday, after a body was found in a car.

According to investigators, officers were called to the report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle at 7:42 p.m. They found a deceased male in the driver’s seat of a parked car.

Police said the body was identified as a 50-year-old city resident. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Police found no sign of a crime. They are investigating the death as a medical event.