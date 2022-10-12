ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bob Duffy, the president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, sent a confidential letter back in July about his views on public safety.

The private letter — dated July 25, 2022 — was sent to New York State officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul.

“I feel compelled to write and express my views in a confidential manner regarding the current

state of public safety in my community and those around our state and nation,” Duffy wrote.

Duffy, in the letter, wrote that he was concerned over how crime plagues the streets of Rochester every day.

“I grew up on the streets of Rochester and served this community for over four decades, and I have never seen the issues of crime and public safety be as bad as they are today,” Duffy wrote.

In Duffy’s letter, he said the poorest communities in Rochester are the most affected by crime, such as kids getting shot and occupied houses being hit with gunfire.

“I am happy to help and support you in any way if asked,” Duffy wrote. “But I can’t reinforce enough how important and urgent this is.”