ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – In a letter to state leaders, the New York Farm Bureau is pushing for pesticide regulations to be backed by the DEC. This comes after a bill passed the assembly last month banning a pesticide used on certain crops.

The pesticide neonicotinoid is used on corn, soybean, and wheat crops to protect them. Those with the New York Farm Bureau say if this pesticide is banned, farmers will actually have to use more pesticides for protection.

Jeff Williams is the Director of Public Policy for the New York Farm Bureau. He says farmers need this pesticide to control pests on the farm. Currently, the federal EPA and DEC are in charge of whether or not farmers can use these pesticides and how.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Deborah Glick sponsor the ban on the pesticide, called the “Birds and Bees Act.” They say beekeepers in New York State have lost more than 40% of their bee colonies almost every year for the last decade and believe the pesticide is to blame. They’re also concerned the pesticide could seep into the water supply, harming other animals as well.

However, Williams says studies from the Department of Agriculture and Markets show a different story. He cites a study showing 90% of bees died to varroa mites in 2016. Other causes listed before pesticides are parasites, infectious diseases, and mismanagement by the hive owner. He says if farmers are banned from using neonicotinoid, it will only cause them to revert back to previous methods, like using harsh chemicals called pyrethroids and organophosphates. This would be even less environmentally friendly.

“Seed treatments were created to minimize the use of pesticides on farms, and so they’ll have to go back and use tons more pesticides to try to protect their crop. You use a lot more diesel fuel in their tractors to do so and take up some other farming practices – revert to them that will impact climate change and global warming,” he says.

Williams adds corn and soybean crops are used for dairy feed, and without the pesticide, it could put dairy production in jeopardy as well. Also in the letter sent to state leaders, it’s highlighted the pesticide is among the safest for people and the environment and farmers use a seed coating technology to mitigate pesticide exposure to pollinators.

Assemblymember Glick adds the bill will allow for using the pesticide in particular cases against invasive species. The full statement from Senator Hoylman-Sigal is below.

“New York beekeepers have lost more than 40% of their bee colonies almost every year for the last decade – largely due to neonic pesticides. That’s why I sponsor the Birds and the Bees Act (S1856) with Assembly Member Glick, which bans the sale, distribution, and purchase of neonic-treated seeds for corn, soybean, and wheat crops. The pollinator species our bill protects are integral to our ecosystem and the state’s agriculture industry. Some estimate bees contribute the equivalent of $439 million annually in pollination services. I’m grateful to the Sierra Club for their advocacy to protect New York’s pollinators, farming industry, and economy.”