ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester challenged young readers to improve their literacy skills and dozens met or exceeded their reading goals this year.

To celebrate, organizers honored readers ages 6-12 along with their parents and several volunteers Thursday evening at the Boys & Girls Club at 500 Genesee Street.

“At the end of the year we have a dinner celebration to acknowledge the kids who read in the reading room,” explained Accelerated Reader (AR) Director Deborah Dent.

The Club’s gymnasium was decorated as 300 people, including club members, their parents and club volunteers were invited to enjoy a night of celebration and delicious food. Dent says more than 9,000 books have been read in the Accelerated Reading Room from October 2022 to May 2023.

During the awards ceremony, the top three Readers of the Year, the Terrific Twelve readers, the STAR readers who have read over 100 books, the Fabulous Ten readers who have demonstrated significant improvement, and the Platinum Readers who achieved the highest reading level in AR all received special recognition.

The incentive-based Accelerated Reading (AR) program encourages youth to push themselves to meet and exceed their personal reading level and recognize the benefits of reading. The young readers have already been challenged to keep improving their literacy skills by reading more books over the summer.