ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students are celebrating the end of the school year, but one local organization is just getting started with summer fun.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester has received nearly $30,000 in funding for a renewed sports buddies program.

As part of the program, one kid and one adult are paired up in the form of a mentorship to help spark meaningful relationships.

The sports buddies program initially launched last year. Officials say they’ve seen a large impact to their participating youth.