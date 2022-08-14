ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society’s Young Urban Preservationists held a “Bikes, Beer, and Buildings” scavenger hunt throughout the City of Rochester on Sunday — on bikes.

Participants and teams checked in at the Swiftwater Brewing Co. and each received a list of clues before the scavenger hunt began.

The participants then had to bike across the area to complete the hunt — while exploring the history of Rochester and the secrets of the city.

After the hunt was over, the bikers then returned to Swiftwater Brewing Co. to enjoy some drinks.

Megan Klem, the Preservation Planner at The Landmark Society, explained the physical and educational benefits of the event for those who participated.

“It gets people out, exercising and getting some activity but they also get to know the city so they’re biking the streets and getting to know the historic sites around here, so it really helps people get to know their community a little better and the history of it,” Klem said.

Klem also added that the event raised awareness for the Young Urban Preservationists, who are always looking for new members. More information can be found on their website.