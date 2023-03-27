ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump is scheduled to speak at the Main Street Armory Tuesday afternoon. Crump is representing the family of Aisha Haskins-Stephens, one of the women who died after a crowd surge at the Armory.

Crump and the family of Haskins-Stephens are scheduled to speak at the Armory at 12:30 p.m. According to a release sent Monday, he will also announce a potential lawsuit on behalf of multiple concertgoers who were injured in the crowd surge.

Three women died as a result of the crowd surge at the March 5 GloRilla concert. At least seven others were injured. The City of Rochester denied the Armory’s entertainment license as a result.