ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has issued a travel advisory for Monroe County as winds gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

There are multiple intersections without operating traffic lights, and theses should be treated as a four-way stop.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is urging residents to use extreme caution on roadways, bike paths and walkways due to downed power lines and trees. There are multiple intersections without operating traffic lights. Dark traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop. — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) March 6, 2022

Emergency crews are working to clear the roadways to allow for safe travel for power companies.

According to Rochester Gas and Electric’s outage map, as of late Sunday afternoon, there are several thousands of customers without power.