Bail set for Rochester man accused of axe murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 21-year-old Joseph Rivera — who pleaded not guilty to brutally murdering 47-year-old Heather Majors with a hatchet earlier in July — had his bail set Wednesday.

Rivera was originally held without bail prior to Wednesday’s hearing.

According to his attorney, Rivera’s bail is now set at $1 million cash, $2 million fully-insured bond or $3 million partially secured bond.

The 21-year-old was released from Monroe County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 21 as a result of the new “Less is More” law and taken to custody one day later once Rochester’s Major Crime Investigators became aware.

Rivera currently faces a second-degree murder charge and will return to court on Wednesday, December 8 to argue motions. A trial is scheduled for March 21, 2022.