ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With Valentine’s Day just days away, local floral shops are hard at work making sure you have the perfect gift for that special someone.

At Genrich’s Garden Center, Florist, Gift and Greenhouses, Owner Deborah Genrich and her daughter Stephanie work together to make beautiful bouquets for the big holiday.

“We do beautiful fresh flowers, we deliver all through Monroe County, and then send Teleflora if you have a grandmother in Florida or relative in California that you want to send flowers to,” Genrich said. “We’ve got 42,000 square feet of greenhouse space with beautiful foliage plants, flowering plants, we deliver all of that, in addition to our gift shop, which we can always add on with flowers or deliver our truffles.”

The days ahead of Valentine’s Day, Genrich says they are there late into the night preparing. The holiday is the second busiest for florists, after Mother’s Day.

“We have plenty of product available. We’re ready to go. We prep as much as we can, but I’d be lying if I said we weren’t here till probably midnight for those three nights ahead of time just to make sure we’re good to go,” Genrich said.

However, with the on-going pandemic and the supply chain issues that have come with it, local florists say things may look a little different this year.

“This year is a little bit of a tough one,” Genrich said. “Between the pandemic that’s still going on, some shortages on flowers, and just transportation costs, which are really exorbitant, makes it a little bit tricky. COVID took out so many businesses. A lot of flower farms in South America went out of business, there was a major airline that went out of business, so those sorts of things just made it tough.”

Some items may be harder to find this year, while others may just cost you more. The price of a dozen roses is up 22% from last year, assorted chocolates are up 9%, and imported champagne will cost you an average of $53 a bottle, up 18% from 2021.

“It gets passed down the chain. You’re seeing it at the grocery store, you’re seeing it at gas tank, it’s the same thing for us. The wholesalers have to add fees for us, and then if we eat it, we’ll be out of business,” said Stacy K Ercan, the Owner of Stacy K. Floral.

“I feel sometimes like I’m putting out fires on a regular basis. There’s a lot of shortages. We lost a lot of farms during 2020 and 2021, and there’s just a shortage of product movement. So getting things to us in a timely matter, especially a perishable product, is sometimes very complicated.”

At Stacy K Floral in Rochester, they’re just getting their flowers in for Valentine’s Day. However, they’ve already had to start thinking about holidays months ahead.

“We’ve been told that we need to get it ordered now in order to guarantee that we’ll have product from Christmas,” Ercan said. “There was hope that this supply chain issue would kind of start lifting in 2022, but from everything I’m getting, and all my wholesalers are saying, it’s actually going to get worse before it gets better.”

At Genrich’s, transportation costs for national deliveries have gone up, but they hope it doesn’t impact customers who need gifts delivered locally.

“We’ve tried to keep our local delivery costs pretty. Even at this point, we have not raised them for the holiday, even though gas is going up and so forth,” Genrich said. “We’re really trying to absorb as much as we can just because the flower prices themselves have jumped.”

Which is why local business owners say it’s all the more important you shop small this Valentine’s Day. At Genrich’s Garden Center, you can find other gifts too, like cards, beauty products, baking supplies and even puzzles.

“I think Rochester as a whole is pretty good about supporting local. I think there’s so many independent businesses and people understand that that’s really the foundation of our economy,” Genrich said. “When you’re supporting a local business, and we’re family owned as well, you’re keeping a lot of families going. It’s the backbone of our economy.”

Another thing to keep in mind this Valentine’s Day? The Super Bowl is the day before.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 some years and I don’t ever remember it being the day before the holiday. So we’re really not sure what to anticipate with this one,” Ercan said. “If I had to guess there’ll probably be a lot of last minute requests on Monday because we’re all gearing up for game day and not thinking about the holiday.”

Ercan recommends putting in your orders now if you want your gifts on time. You can contact her shop by calling (585) 244-1414 or emailing info@stacykfloral.com.

Genrich’s can be contacted by calling (585) 342-9830.

Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion in 2022, the second highest year on record, according to the National Retail Federation