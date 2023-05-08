ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State budget set aside $5 million for local theaters through the Alive Downtowns! initiative, and the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre is on the list.

Alive Downtowns! is a coalition of 13 performing arts centers located in downtown areas across New York State. The group was founded amid the pandemic to collectively foster support from lawmakers for historic, local-level arts organizations.

Members include:

  • Bardavon 1896 Opera House (Poughkeepsie)
  • Clemens Center (Elmira)
  • Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany)
  • Proctors Collaborative (Schenectady, Albany, Saratoga)
  • The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts (Jamestown)
  • Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre (Rochester)
  • Shea’s Performing Arts Center (Buffalo)
  • The Smith Center for the Arts (Geneva)
  • Stanley Theatre (Utica)
  • State Theatre (Ithaca)
  • Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre
  • Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
  • Ulster Performing Arts Center (Kingston)

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is expected to share more information about the funding at a later date.