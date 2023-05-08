ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State budget set aside $5 million for local theaters through the Alive Downtowns! initiative, and the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre is on the list.

Alive Downtowns! is a coalition of 13 performing arts centers located in downtown areas across New York State. The group was founded amid the pandemic to collectively foster support from lawmakers for historic, local-level arts organizations.

Members include:

Bardavon 1896 Opera House (Poughkeepsie)

Clemens Center (Elmira)

Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany)

Proctors Collaborative (Schenectady, Albany, Saratoga)

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts (Jamestown)

Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre (Rochester)

Shea’s Performing Arts Center (Buffalo)

The Smith Center for the Arts (Geneva)

Stanley Theatre (Utica)

State Theatre (Ithaca)

Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Ulster Performing Arts Center (Kingston)

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is expected to share more information about the funding at a later date.