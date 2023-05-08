ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State budget set aside $5 million for local theaters through the Alive Downtowns! initiative, and the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre is on the list.
Alive Downtowns! is a coalition of 13 performing arts centers located in downtown areas across New York State. The group was founded amid the pandemic to collectively foster support from lawmakers for historic, local-level arts organizations.
Members include:
- Bardavon 1896 Opera House (Poughkeepsie)
- Clemens Center (Elmira)
- Palace Performing Arts Center (Albany)
- Proctors Collaborative (Schenectady, Albany, Saratoga)
- The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts (Jamestown)
- Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre (Rochester)
- Shea’s Performing Arts Center (Buffalo)
- The Smith Center for the Arts (Geneva)
- Stanley Theatre (Utica)
- State Theatre (Ithaca)
- Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre
- Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
- Ulster Performing Arts Center (Kingston)
The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is expected to share more information about the funding at a later date.