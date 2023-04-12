ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City Councilman Jose Peo says people scooting around on dirt bikes and ATVs has always been a thing, but it used to be in vacant lots and the like.

“It wasn’t on the main roads, it wasn’t in the neighborhoods,” said Peo.

Peo said what changed is the COVID shutdown and riders all of a sudden deciding to take an illegal turn.

“It became an issue, and so here we are, it seems like nothing’s been done but, there has been a little bit of work towards it, and we’re still dealing with it unfortunately,” he said.

Peo said no matter how you cut it, this is against the law on multiple fronts: the vehicles are not registered, the operators likely aren’t licensed, and the speed limit seems to be a recommendation. Peo wants tougher action.

Dirt bike rider on Lake Ave. Wednesday

“We don’t really have the enforcement in place. And when we keep writing new laws or increase the fines on these– it doesn’t do anything if we’re not enforcing the laws that are on the books.,” he said.

But how? In the past, it’s been determined to be too dangerous for police to pursue. Peo said though, drones can help find them, and when the bikers make a pit stop… “We can push them into a corner and really stop them from proceeding (ahead with) engaging in unlawful activities,” he said.

Peo said if you get caught there are fines in the thousands of dollars, and your dirt bike or ATV is going to be impounded.

Dirt bike riders on Dewey Ave. sidewalk

“It’s going to be a hefty fine to get that vehicle– that illegal vehicle– back out,” he said.

And if you can afford the money, you can’t just drive it away. You need to rent a trailer to transport it. Peo said to bikers, think twice.

“You’re going to lose out on a lot of money. Just don’t do it. Don’t do it,” he said.

And Peo said this is causing insurance rates to go up– but usually for innocent drivers. Since these dirt bike riders don’t usually have insurance, it means those getting hit,– while usually covered, –can see their rates go up.