ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Increasingly, Rochester is a city getting attention for its urban artwork. Recently, Mayor Malik Evans’ administration has released proposal requests to partner with organizations and artists– to get more public murals and sculptures across the city.

“Essentially we just want to see more public art throughout the city,” says Kevin Kelly, the manager of city planning. He’s hoping city hall can team up with organizations and get more art out on the streets, aiding in the effort is the Arts and Creative Community Committee, also known as AC3.

“And we have funds, money set aside specifically to fund more murals, on the sides of buildings and such throughout the city,” says Kelly, adding it’s also for other forms of art: like sculptures or playful pieces.

“Mayor Evans and the City of Rochester really believe in the power of public art and the vitality it creates,” he says.

In all, it would be about 5 to 10 new works of art. Diversity he says though– is a priority. “Whether it be artists of color, or LGBTQ+ artists, or artists with disabilities…” he says.

Shawn Dunwoody is co-chair of AC3. He’s also an artist who has multiple murals painted across the city. “I want people engaged in the process of art making to help shape their city, the world around them,” he says.

He says there are economics behind creativity that need to be embraced. Once that happens…”We will see the Rochester that we’ve always been looking for and the Rochester that we need,” he says.

Kelly says by investing and nurturing artists, it’s a win-win. “So we are all-in and want to invest more in that aspect of the local economy and building up folks,” he says.

Kelly says the funding is coming from a city program called ‘percent for the arts’ — which sets aside one percent of total development costs of large physical projects. You can read more about the program here.

