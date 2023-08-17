ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has announced the application launch for “The Mayor’s Mentor Up!” Gala.

This is a free event that will connect city teens ages 14 through 18 with local leaders so they can create a mentor and mentee relationship. The goal is for the partnerships to lead to internships and job prospects for local high school students taking part.

Mentors and mentees are needed for the event, and can sign up on the city’s website.

The event will take place November 11 at 5:00 p.m. at the Riverside Convention Center downtown.