ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Applications for Rochester’s recently announced Guaranteed Basic Income program are set to open Thursday.

The pilot program would give $500 a month to 351 randomly selected families.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the program this past Friday.

The application will go live at 10 a.m. on the GBI program‘s website.

To qualify, Mayor Evans says applicants must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Live in a qualified census track in the City of Rochester

Have lived in the City for at least one year before applying

Have a household income of at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level

Only one individual per household can participate in the program

The first group of recipients will be alerted at the end of July, and the second group will be alerted at the end of September. Those who are selected will also have the chance to receive free financial counseling.

City residents who do not have access to a computer for the application can head to any City Public Library branch or Neighborhood Service Centers for assistance.