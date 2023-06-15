ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Connections, trust and anti-violence were the topics on the minds of many Thursday on day one of the community police summit.

The event was hosted by the United Christian Leadership Ministry and the Rochester City School District. They said the goal was to build healthy relationships between community members and law enforcement.

This is done through discussions between folks from different backgrounds, focusing on ways to prevent violence in Rochester.

“We’re hoping to have the evolution of this particular summit evolve to the point where we will begin town meetings, where we will interact with parents to help educate them,” said Rev. Dr. Dwight Fowler. “Even to the point where we engage in voter registration, voter education, voter participation.”

The summit is held annually and will continue Friday with a focus on school safety.