ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A faithful group of anti-violence advocates once again gathered in Rochester to bring attention to gun violence and other crime.

About two dozen marchers met at Lyell Avenue and North Plymouth Avenue Wednesday evening to urge neighbors to join them in their walk against violence. The latest online data compiled by the Rochester Police Department shows 41 victims of homicides in the city so far this year.

The group Uniting and Healing Through Hope has been organizing the marches and rallies. Wednesday they offered prayers and shouts of no more violence, no more hatred and no more pain. A final march is scheduled next Wednesday at Andrew and St. Paul Streets.