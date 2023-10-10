ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local group Uniting and Healing Through Hope provided job opportunities for community members Tuesday.

This was part of the organization’s annual job fair, which brings together colleges, vocational programs and local employers.

Organizers say it’s a one-stop shop which gives young people more options when planning for the future. Their hope is to stop the violence in Rochester neighborhoods.

“The more opportunities we provide and give them a pathway to a better life, better choices, the less likely they are to commit crimes and do nothing out on the streets,” said the organization’s president and founder, Clay Harris.

Over 100 local groups were in attendance Tuesday.