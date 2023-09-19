ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the gun violence state of emergency still in place for the City of Rochester, anti-violence advocates are continuing marches to bring attention to gun violence and other crimes.

At a press conference Tuesday, participants answered questions over the effectiveness of the marches in solving the issue.

Members of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County spoke about how these marches will help in the end, but said fighting these issues may take time. The group continues to explain that they are scheduled to meet with the RCSD Board of Education to combat the issue of violence within the schools.

The next march is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the corner of Andrew and Paul Streets.