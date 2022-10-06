ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The board responsible for holding the Rochester Police Department accountable discussed the city’s settlement agreement with the Daniel Prude estate during a meeting Thursday. What they did not discuss publicly — is the abrupt suspension of yet another member of PAB’s leadership team.

On Wednesday, Michael Higgins was suspended as the Police Accountability Board’s Chief of Policy and Oversight. Just two days prior, he was promoting a new police misconduct proposal that he was instrumental in creating.

The board did not provide any information Thursday as to why Higgins was placed on leave following his interview with News 8.

News 8 also interviewed PAB Acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe Monday. At the time, he said the inner turmoil among leadership, the board and staff had subsided.

“To my knowledge the staff has continued to move forward with the goals and agenda of the PAB,” Bascoe said.

This year, the PAB has seen several board members leave. The former chair of the board, Shani Wilson stepped down after an allegation of sexual harassment, and prior to that, Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was placed on administrative leave following HR complaints.

Reynolds is fighting to get his job back.