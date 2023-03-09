ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third woman has died after being trampled at Sunday night’s GloRilla concert. She has been identified as Aisha Stephens of Syracuse.

The 35-year-old passed away Wednesday night at the hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Stephens is the third and last of the women in critical condition at the hospital following the concert crowd-surge. AMR responded that night and they say they always go in with a plan.

In crowd-surge situations, AMR Operations Manager Mark Philippy says in situations like these, you want to go in as a team.

“Particularly if there’s a large crowd or in a situation where there are people running around, there’s chaos, then we do want to go in as a team and act as a team,” Philippy said.

Philippy says the way they first assess the scene, then they determine where the threat is to see what and where people are running from.

He says once they are able to locate people, they can get them out safely and treat them. To speed up the process, they also try to treat patients as they come to them.

“The biggest thing folks can do is find out where the person that needs care is and get to a location where from that respect, we kind of take a page from the military and create what are called casually collection points. We bring patients to us,” Philippy said.

Investigations into the crowd-surge are ongoing. Rhondesia Belton from Buffalo and Brandy Miller from Rochester also died as a result of the surge.