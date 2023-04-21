ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross responded to a fire overnight on Cameron Street, however, they’re facing a shortage of support themselves, with their constant need for volunteers.

Mike Tedesco with the American Red Cross says due to the number of fires in the area these past months and aid needed nationally, they’re seeing a shift in demand when it comes to volunteers.

Two adults and 10 children were displaced after a fire broke out at a house on Cameron Street. The American Red Cross responded to the incident and provided immediate assistance to the family — which includes a debit card for families to use on a hotel, clothing, and medical goods for the next couple of days.

But it’s not just home fires they respond to, their staff is also assisting with blood donations and armed forces services. Tedesco says a big reason for their need for volunteers is having to send out so many resources elsewhere.

“We’re seeing a demand nationally pull some of our volunteers to those areas. As we speak, we’ve had over the last couple of weeks, 26 volunteers who have been deployed to help Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, as a result of the tornadoes that have ripped through those areas,” Tedesco said. “As well as California with the atmospheric rivers and all the precipitation they’ve dealt with.”

Tedesco adds in a couple weeks their Sound the Alarm event will focus on reducing fires, so the American Red Cross is needed less often.

The American Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. For more information or to apply visit their website. You can also email them at recruitwny@redcross.org or call (585) 241-4400.