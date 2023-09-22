ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday may be the first day of Fall, but Amazon is already thinking about the holiday season.

The retail giant holding a hiring event in Rochester today looking to fill various positions.

Amazon is starting to hire for one of their busiest times of the year. And for Rochester, that means jobs are available.

Officials say it’s not just seasonal positions they are looking to fill. Amazon facilities in Rochester are hiring one thousand new employees for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

Friday entailed of a hiring event for those who may be looking for a first job, or even a second job to make extra money for the holidays.

Those who came to the event could walk away employed. All that was needed was to bring a resume and a good work ethic. Everything you could have had to wait for when it comes to getting a new job — such as interviews, drug testing, and paperwork.

It’s all done onsite to make sure that you can be ready to go on day one. Applicants we spoke to say they’re excited to see what Amazon has to offer for them.

Amazon officials say if you’re applying for a seasonal job, you may have a chance at a forever career.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s a cool job, and I’ve been hearing so much about it, so I came here to see what it’s about,” Amazon applicant Xavier Evans said.

“A lot of our folks who join as seasonal or part-time end up transitioning to full-time. Or folks who are just picking this up as a seasonal job, we see them come back the following year during the holidays to earn some extra money,” Amazon Spokesperson Mark Heintzman said. “So again, there’s a place for everybody at Amazon and the type of job you’re looking for, you usually can find it with us.”

Positions are available at three Amazon operation sites around Rochester, two delivery stations, as well as the soon to open fulfillment center in Gates.

Friday’s hiring event isn’t quite over yet. Anyone interested can still catch it before it wraps up at 6 p.m. at Frank DiMino Way.