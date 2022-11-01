ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October.

In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards pushed the brawling women outside the club instead of separating them and calling 911. As a result, he says shots were fired outside the club that night.

The order also cites an October 28 shooting which sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. According to the order, 14 security guards were on duty at Allure that night, when someone was able to enter with a gun.

Allure is ordered closed for business and social purposes until further notice.

