ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All Day Sunday hosted its first pop-up event in Rochester on Sunday.

All Day Sunday was the first African American owned store in a mall in America. The store was founded in 1969 in Rochester, New York, and it stood as a cultural icon with local, national, and international influence.

“Former co-owners Eugene “Frank” [deceased] and Ruby Lockhart, are cultural icons in our community with an impact that was felt far beyond Rochester,” the current owner Calvin Nicholson, said.

The store was the destination to national hip-hop legends, R&B celebrities, as well as world-renowned local talent until closing in 2002.

A documentary was filmed during the pop-up event that hopes to capture and memorialize All Day Sunday’s 33-year history and impact.

“The All Day Sunday experience needs to be told by those who were impacted in the Rochester community from world renowned artists and entertainers to students who stopped by after school. This documentary will show All Day Sunday’s commitment to excellence while giving back and training the next generation of entrepreneurs.” Nicholson said.

The pop-up store had jewelry, vintage t-shirts, artwork, and more items available to purchase.

All Day Sunday plans to continue filming the documentary called Then and Now, during regular Sunday pop-ups throughout 2022 while building an online presence.

Then and Now will be directed by Rochester native Levon Jones who is also a former All Day Sunday employee.

The event went from 12 to 5 p.m. at 1042 University Ave.