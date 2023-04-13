ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The cast from Disney’s Aladdin —showing now at RBTL— surprised students Thursday at RCSD School No. 19.

A few cast members, including the genie, visited the students, with a goal of exposing them to careers in the arts.

News 8 spoke with Jake Letts, who says it’s a dream come true to be a part of this touring production.

“It’s always awesome to get to come and speak to kids,” he said. “They are going to be the future generation of theatre. I was a kid when I saw Aladdin for the first time and it inspired me even further to do theatre as a career, and now I am and it’s awesome.”



Aladdin is showing at the Auditorium Theatre until April 16.