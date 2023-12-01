ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Biden Administration is proposing a massive drinking water pipeline replacement project.

The proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency would require all towns and cities to replace lead pipes.

Here in Rochester, the City’s Water Department laid out what this will all mean.

Crews in our area are ahead of the game and have already completed multiple replacement projects.

“We’ve been doing this for five or six years now. And we’ve gotten really good at it,” Rochester Manager of Water Production David Rowley says the city has already replaced 5,000 service lines across the city since 2018.

Recently, in the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed “Lead and Copper Rule Improvements,” water systems would have to replace all lead service lines in the next 10 years, with limited exceptions.

The EPA said lead service lines represent the greatest source of lead exposure in drinking water.

“We know the science is clear, abundantly clear, that there is no safe level of lead exposure, and that lead exposure can result in detrimental public health effects,” Dorina Aliu, Supervisor of Ground Water and Drinking Water Protection Section for EPA Region 2 said.

The EPA’s proposal would lower the level of lead in the water, where currently if 10 percent of water samples are found to have at least 15 parts per billion of lead, water systems need to take mitigation actions.

The proposal would drop that number down to 10 parts per billion.

Rowley says Rochester already took the steps to lower the number of particles in water systems because of an early-on commitment to removing lead in area waterways.

“That’s why we’re removing all these lead services and doing all the other things that we’re doing. We’re not waiting for the bad thing to happen before we respond,” Rowley said.

He adds the new timeline from the EPA does not affect the City’s plan to replace the lines and says those waiting to have their pipes swapped out can advance the process.

“We prioritize doing lead testing for folks who have lead services, but we will do it for anybody,” Rowley said. “But please understand that if you don’t have a lead service, you’re not going to be at the front of the line.”

The City says at this point, they still have 20,000 lead service lines to replace, with hopes to finish these projects by 2030.

To inquire about getting a better quality of water from the City of Rochester, visit their website.