Lower fees at UR Medicine’s hospital-based urgent care sites could take effect as early as October.

The health care system says it's considering lower costs at its urgent care sites

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — UR Medicine announced this week that it’s reviewing its fee schedule at its urgent care facilities.

That review might result in lower charges for patients.

This follows News 8’s report that found 11 of UR Medicine’s 13 urgent care facilities are an extension of a hospital and, therefore, bill differently than its two standalone urgent care sites.

That difference can sometimes result in a surprisingly high bill for patients who use a hospital-based urgent care without knowing its status.

News 8 interviewed Amanda Tucker, of Rochester, who entered a hospital-based UR Medicine urgent care for a strep test and received a $543 bill.

UR Medicine noted that its hospital-based urgent care facilities must meet a higher standard than standalone facilities, but this week UR Medicine said it’s considering revisions to lower charges for its hospital-based urgent care sites.

They anticipate those changes will take effect as early as October.

Tucker had this say upon hearing the news.

“I guess in the back of my mind I was thinking, I’ll never go there again, but probably if there were different pricing I would definitely consider going there. It was a really beautiful facility as I’ve said all along and the care was top notch, you just don’t want that kind of bill, nobody does,” Tucker said.