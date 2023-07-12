ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new pilot program provides licensed community-based child and family therapists and social learning specialists at four Recreation Centers in the City of Rochester.

“We know its important we have heard so often how are children are dealing with trauma,” said Dr. Shirley Green, Commissioner for the Department of Recreation. Green explains the three-year pilot program is funded through federal the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The City of Rochester partnered with The Center for Youth —a social services organization— to launch the social-emotional health and wellness support services. An information session was held Wednesday at the Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope at 524 Campbell Street.

Three other R-Centers will hold information sessions on alternating Wednesdays through August 23, 2023. To register for services and learn more about the program, click here.

“The young people are thrilled they have somebody to attend to their emotional needs,” said Shaylin Cox, Education Enrichment Specialist and Youth Development Coordinator for the City of Rochester. Organizers say they’ve already been able to make a difference since the pilot project began Monday, July 10, 2023.

“We had a young person who needed to access emergency shelter,” explained Nolica Murray-Fields from The Center For Youth. They say that type of culturally responsive support is crucial during what has been described as a widespread mental health crisis.

On Thursday, President and CEO of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, Dr. Daniele Lyman-Torres will be part of a symposium in Rochester to addres mental health and trauma through the lens of equity. She says one of the goals is to help those in the child welfare system understand the difference between poverty and neglect.

Lyman-Torres explained, “In the child welfare system or the child support system when you think about reports of abuse in particular reports of abuse that are neglect related, many times when those reports come in they aren’t neglect they are poverty related.” She says its the difference between making reports or identifying supports so families get the help they need.

Sara Taylor, created BIPOC PEEEEEK —a parent led project offering grassroots community education about mental health for communities of color. In addition to the Rochester event, the organization is hosting a series of in-person symposiums throughout Upstate New York during the month of July to recognize Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. She is expecting over 200 people to attend the event in Rochester, Thursday, July 13 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Doubletree Hotel Rochester at 1111 Jefferson Road.

Other symposiums will also be held in Buffalo, Syracuse, and Binghamton throughout July. For more details, click here.